NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City sanitation crews started cleaning up mounds of garbage Monday that were dumped near an empty lot in East New York, Brooklyn.
CBS2’s cameras captured workers cleaning up around the lot at Montauk and Glenmore avenues. By late morning, the garbage was gone.READ MORE: All New Jersey Residents Age 16 And Up Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine
It was a very different scene Friday, when trash was piled on the sidewalks.
“It’s disgusting. It’s gross. It’s just not right. You’re not supposed to live like this,” said resident Andre Donald, who lives next door.READ MORE: Suspect Lionel Virgile Arraigned In Brooklyn Federal Court After Allegedly Throwing Bleach, Molotov Cocktail At Police
Donald said overgrown weeds had been a problem there from years, but the garbage escalated during the pandemic. His family made more than a dozen complaints to 311.
“There’s no excuse. Now,” he told CBS2 last week. “I didn’t make a big deal because of the pandemic, but we’re starting to open things up, we have to have this cleaned.”MORE NEWS: Gender 'X' Option Now Available On New Jersey Driver's Licenses And IDs
The Sanitation Department reminds New Yorkers not to dump trash in empty lots. The department also said it appreciates residents for bringing the situation to its attention.