NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested a Midtown man for allegedly trying to break into Taylor Swift‘s Tribeca apartment.
It happened Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.
According to police, Hanks Johnson, 52, tried to break into Swift’s apartment on Franklin Street. A 911 caller told police someone had broken into the building. Responding officers arrested Johnson at the scene.
Sources tell CBS2 it's not the first time Johnson has tried to break in to her home. He was previously arrested for stalking in 2019.
Johnson has repeatedly shown up at her apartment, ringing the doorbell several times. He’s known to security there, who have told him not to come back.
Johnson was charged with criminal trespass.
It's not the first time people have tried to break into one of Swift's homes. In 2019, a Florida man allegedly broke into the apartment and was charged with stalking. A New Jersey man was accused of breaking into her home on Rhode Island.