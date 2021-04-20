EAST QUOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police are trying to track down whoever started a fire earlier this month in East Quogue and killed a turtle.
It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on April 10 near Josiah Foster Path and Eisenhower Drive in the Southampton Town Woodlands.
Police said the fire is being investigated as an arson case.
It burned roughly a half acre of land and killed an eastern box turtle.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.