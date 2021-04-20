NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a group of people who pushed their way into a Bronx apartment and slashed and robbed the people inside.
It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment on Bainbridge Avenue and 193rd Street in the Fordham Manor section.
Surveillance video shows six people – two women and four men – climbing up the stairs to the apartment.
Police say they knocked on the door of the apartment and were answered by a 45-year-old man and 34-year-old woman. That’s when the group forced their way in, police said. Once inside, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and another a knife. Then they tied up the two victims with electrical tape, police said. The man was slashed on the head and neck.
The group then robbed the apartment, getting away with $22,000, jewelry and cell phones, police said. They took off northbound on Bainbridge Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.