HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut will become the first state in the Tri-State Area to fully reopen on May 19.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday the state will lift all remaining COVID restrictions, will the exception of indoor mask rules.READ MORE: Jersey City Schools Staying All Remote Until September
The rollbacks will begin May 1, when all outdoor restrictions will be lifted.READ MORE: Swollen Lymph Nodes A Common Reaction After Any Vaccine, Not Just COVID: 'That's A Good Sign That Your Body Is Processing It'
“We have an 11-o-clock curfew, move that back a little bit to midnight. Gives restaurants an opportunity for a second seating, which they greatly appreciate. Makes us parallel to what’s going on in New York State, a certain symmetry there,” Lamont said Monday. “And outdoor restrictions lifted. Alcohol without food allowed. That sounds a little like a bar, where you can sit out and have a drink without necessarily having to have a meal right now. Strongly recommend being outside. I think May 1, you’re going to find it a lot warmer being able to do that outside. And no table size limits. We were capped at eight, and we’re going to lift that as well.”MORE NEWS: All New Jersey Residents Age 16 And Up Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine
The governor said the decision is contingent upon continued improvements of the state’s vaccination rate and maintaining a low infection rate.