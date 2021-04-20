NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD officers came under fire late Monday night in Harlem.
Police responded to reports of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on West 142nd Street near Chisum Place.
When officers arrived, they found two men shooting at each other and exchanged gunfire with the suspects.
One man was shot in the hand, though it's unclear if that was from police or the original shootout.
He was taken into custody. However, the search continues for the second suspect.
The officers involved were not injured.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.