CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, education, Health, Jersey City, Local TV, New Jersey, School

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Jersey City schools will not reopen for in-person learning until September.

Public school officials notified parents of the decision earlier this week.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop was critical of the move, calling it “an absolute failure of leadership.” He said he hopes school officials will reconsider.

Fulop noted that Newark, Hoboken and other surrounding districts managed to come up with various reopening plans.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

CBSNewYork Team