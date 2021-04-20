Today’s the pick of the week: mostly sunny and warmer. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s… 10+ degrees above normal and feeling more like late May.
Sct’d showers will push through tonight, but it seems like they’ll stay mainly N&W. It will be on the mild side with temperatures falling into the 50s… some distant 40s.
We’ll see isolated to sct’d showers around the area tomorrow morning; a strong line of showers/t’storms will push through tomorrow afternoon. The concern with these storms will be downpours and iso’d damaging wind gusts. It won’t be quite as warm, either, with highs only in the 60s.
Colder air will rush in tomorrow night into Thursday morning and send temperatures crashing into the 30s… feeling like the 20s. As for Thursday, it will be cold and windy with highs in the low 50s… feeling like the 40s.