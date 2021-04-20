By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!READ MORE: 'Today, I Can Rejoice': New Yorkers Hit The Streets After Jury Finds Derek Chauvin Guilty In George Floyd's Death
Clear skies give way to clouds overnight and frontal showers are expected ahead of some possible thunder in the afternoon. Temps drop in to the 60s tomorrow and skies cloud up by dawn.
The line of storms develops west of the area around noon, then moves across NJ then LNYC and LI through about 10 o’clock, finally exiting the east end. Gusty winds accompany the front as well.READ MORE: Activists Celebrate Conviction Of Derek Chauvin In George Floyd's Death, But Say Fight Is Not Over: 'Tomorrow, We Still Have To Dismantle Systemic Oppression'
We can expect strong winds for about 24 hours with gust peaking near 50 MPH Thursday PM.
Temps also fall off big time by Thursday morning. Wind chills will be in the 20s around the area! Bundle up!MORE NEWS: Police: Gabriel Dewitt Wilson In Custody After Deadly Shooting At West Hempstead Stop & Shop