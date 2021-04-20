NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men seen on video barging into an Upper Manhattan parking garage and robbing an attendant at gunpoint before driving off in stolen cars.
The robbery happened around 8 a.m. Sunday at a garage on West 181st Street near Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights.READ MORE: Police Respond To Shots Fired At Stop & Shop On Long Island
Surveillance video shows the suspects walk into the garage with a scooter and start talking to the attendant outside the office.READ MORE: Jersey City Schools Staying All Remote Until September
That’s when one man suddenly pulls out a gun, points it at the worker’s head and forces him into the office.
Police said the suspects stole his wallet and cellphone, then took keys from a key box and drove off in a blue 2015 Mercedes Benz C30 and a 2014 black BMW 335i xDrive with Pennsylvania license plate RR6B32.MORE NEWS: Police: 6 People Force Their Way Into Bronx Apartment, Tie Up Occupants, Steal $22,000
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.