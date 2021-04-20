WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A terrified cashier spoke out about the moment shots rang out at a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead on Tuesday.

Police said one person was killed and two others injured in the shooting, which took place at around 11:30 a.m. at the store on Cherry Valley Avenue.

The shooter fled the scene, carrying a black handgun. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black baseball hat and black mask.

Police identified Gabriel Dewitt Wilson as a person of interest in the case. He’s believed to be a current or former employee of the store.

Wilson is described as 31 years old, 6-foot-2, and last seen heading west on the Hempstead Turnpike. If you see him, call 911.

A tearful employee told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff they heard five to six gunshots on the upper level of the store, where the manager’s office is located.

“I’m a cashier, and I was right up at the cash register, and I heard I think about six gunshot wounds. I finishing waiting on my customer, she was almost done, and I ran out, I left, and I sat in my car in the parking lot. Then I asked the officer if I should leave. I’m over with all the employees sitting here,” she said.

“Incredibly frightened. Nobody knew what was going on. Just ran out the back of the store, and everybody that I know is OK, thank God,” said Kelly Egan, with the Local 342 union. “They’re all quite traumatized. When is this going to stop? They’re all quite traumatized.”

“It is a worst nightmare. It’s everybody’s worst nightmare. You go to work every day and you hope you get home to your family every day. And unfortunately, some people don’t get that opportunity,” Egan added.

Anyone with information about Wilson or the shooting is asked to call the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244- TIPS or the Fifth Squad at 516-573-6552.