WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Here are five things we know about the deadly shooting at a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead.
- A gunman entered the Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead and fired a reported “five or six shots” in the upstairs area. This is where the manager’s office is located. Three people were shot, one fatally. The gunman, dressed in a black hoodie, mask and hat, fled the scene.
- The victims’ identifications have not been released, but the deceased victim was a 49-year-old store employee. The two other victims are also store employees. They are said to be conscious and speaking with investigators.
- Police identified Gabriel Dewitt Wilson as a person of interest in the case.
He’s believed to be a current or former employee of the store. He was taken into custody several hours after police announced they were looking for him.
- Kelly Egan, a union rep for store employees, said people ran out the back door to safety. “They’re all quite traumatized. When is this going to stop? They’re all quite traumatized,” she told CBS2. “It is a worst nightmare. It’s everybody’s worst nightmare. You go to work every day and you hope you get home to your family every day. And unfortunately, some people don’t get that opportunity.”
- Schools and businesses in the area were shut down as police continue searched for the gunman.
