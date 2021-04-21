NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many say police accountability was also on trial in Minneapolis.

The conviction of Derek Chauvin showed what it could look like and has both law enforcement and activists agreeing more needs to be done.

If George Floyd’s murder became the rallying cry for police reform, then Chauvin’s conviction is widely believed to be the example of accountability.

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to Dr. Hans Menos, with the Center for Policing Equity.

“If an officer is waking up today, putting on their uniform, how do you think they should feel?” Cline-Thomas asked.

“If a police officer is really paying attention to what’s happening, then they will want to join that call for just, equitable policing. Because no one wants to go to work every day and not be the face of justice,” Menos said.

So far, reform in our area includes releasing police disciplinary records to changing hiring and training practices.

Policing expert Paul Smith, of John Jay College, says that’s a start.

“Acknowledge the harm that has been done, apologize for that harm, hear how it has impacted communities and then ask those communities how can we work together to develop policies,” he said.

With policies and practices varying from department to department, activists say real systemic change can only come through legislation.

“The Blue Wall Bill destroys the blue wall of silence,” said Chivona Newsome, with Black Lives Matter of Greater New York.

Black Lives Matter of Greater New York is pushing what it dubbed the Blue Wall Bill that would criminalize officers who file false reports and those who don’t report illegal activity within the department.

“You’re giving these so-called good cops protection, so they can say, ‘Hey, I have to turn you in because if I don’t, I lose my pension, I lose my home, I lose my career, I lose my freedom,'” said Hawk Newsome, with Black Lives Matter of Greater New York.

After all, breaking that code of silence in the Chauvin case is being applauded by law enforcement.

“You had the police chief testifying … People spoke up on this and said what was right, so I’m heartened by that,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

While opinions vary on the next steps, activists and law enforcement say the conversation is just beginning.