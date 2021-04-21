NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash overnight in Queens.
It happened shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of 111st Street and Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill.READ MORE: Demonstrators Relieved, But Remain Committed After Derek Chauvin Verdict: 'A Victory Won For And By The People'
Police said a 2018 Honda Accord slammed into a Ford F-150 before hitting a parked Mercedes-Benz GLA 250.
The Honda driver allegedly got out and ran off.READ MORE: 'I Am Going To Be Ruthless With You': Mount Vernon Board Of Ethics Chair Gregory Cannata Accused Of Attempted Coercion
Police said a 23-year-old male passenger was killed, and two other passengers were hospitalized in stable condition.
A 49-year-old man in the Ford refused medical attention, but a 65-year-old woman in the Mercedes was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police have not released a description of the Honda driver or the name of the man who died.MORE NEWS: Earth Day: How Native Plants Like Milkweed Help Birds And Monarch Butterflies
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.