NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Demonstrators in Manhattan on Wednesday remembered a delivery worker who was shot to death.

A sea of bicycles flooded Broadway with riders calling for justice for Francisco Villalva Vitinio.

He was killed at a playground in East Harlem on March 29.

Relatives say the 29-year-old had just ended his shift with DoorDash when he was shot as someone tried to steal his electric bike.

No arrests have been made.

