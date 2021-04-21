NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Demonstrators in Manhattan on Wednesday remembered a delivery worker who was shot to death.
A sea of bicycles flooded Broadway with riders calling for justice for Francisco Villalva Vitinio.
He was killed at a playground in East Harlem on March 29.READ MORE: Family, Friends Gather In East Harlem To Remember DoorDash Delivery Worker Who Was Gunned Down
Relatives say the 29-year-old had just ended his shift with DoorDash when he was shot as someone tried to steal his electric bike.
No arrests have been made.