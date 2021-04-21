JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Jersey City public schools have scrapped plans to stay all-remote until fall.
The school district was supposed to go to a hybrid learning schedule April 26, but earlier this week, public school officials told parents they didn’t have enough staff to open and students would continue remote learning until September.READ MORE: New Rochelle High Schooler Accepted At 17 Colleges & Universities, Including 5 Ivy League Schools
In a letter to parents Wednesday, the superintendent said, “The District’s focus continues to be on doing what is best for children. When The District made the difficult decision to remain closed, that decision was guided by science and the realities of safely staffing a district of 30,000 students for in-person and remote learning simultaneously. I recently met with Members of the Board and the Teachers’ Union Leadership to further discuss reopening schools. The increased concerns of parents, especially those with young children, have made us reconsider the decision.”
Students are now set to return next week.READ MORE: Contentious Bill To End Connecticut's Religious Exemption From Vaccines Heads To State Senate
According to a letter from the superintendent, pre-K through third graders who chose in-person learning will return on April 29.
Students will be divided into groups, all-remote, group A and group B. During their in-person week, they will attend classes four days a week.MORE NEWS: Jersey City Schools Staying All Remote Until September
A tentative return date for fourth through eighth grade is set for May 10. Ninth through 12th grade may also return on May 10.