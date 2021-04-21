FLEMINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey couple is hitting the road in what they call their “covee car” to make sure people get vaccinated.

The car is decked out in handmade decorations to look like coronavirus protein spikes.

The Hunterdon County couple first used it to deliver food to sick neighbors, but they wanted to do more.

They decided to advertise free rides to vaccine appointments on Facebook, and requests started rolling in.

“Deep happiness to be able to do something for somebody and to see that it’s something they needed,” Shirley Limberg said.

“We just wanted to do something, something to help in our own way, so this little car with 140,000 miles is doing it,” Joe Cicchetti said.

The covee car covers western New Jersey and Easton, Pennsylvania, but the couple says they will go farther if time permits.

To get a free ride, go to facebook.com/FreeVaccineRide or email JoesCoveeCar@gmail.com.