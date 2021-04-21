TOWN OF SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are offering a reward for information after three people were shot during a birthday party and rap video shoot last month on Long Island.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on March 2 inside a home on Long Spring Road in the Town of Southampton.
Police said two men and one woman, all in their 20s, were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Investigators believe at least three suspects were involved in the shooting.
Police are offering a $2,000 fast-cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. The public is asked to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.