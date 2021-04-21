NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers over age 60 will be able to get a COVID vaccine without an appointment at 16 state-run sites starting Friday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday.READ MORE: New Jersey Couple Offers Free Rides To COVID Vaccine Appointments In 'Covee Car'
“Every day our state moves closer to a post-pandemic future by vaccinating more New Yorkers, and we’re building on that momentum by making it easier for our residents to get vaccinated, expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites across the state,” Cuomo said in a release.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
The following state-run sites will be accepting walk-ins —
CAPITAL REGION
Washington Avenue Armory
195 Washington Avenue
Albany, NY
Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Lower Level
1 Crossgates Mall Rd
Albany NY
CENTRAL NEW YORK
New York State Fair Site
581 State Fair Blvd
Syracuse, NY
FINGER LAKES
Rochester Dome Arena
2695 East Henrietta Road
Henrietta NY
Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot
1345 St. Paul Street
Rochester, NY
HUDSON VALLEY
New York National Guard Amory
2 Quincy Place
Yonkers, NY
LONG ISLAND
SUNY Old Westbury
Clark Center – Gate C
Store Hill Road and Cherry Road
Old Westbury, NY
Suffolk CCC – Brentwood
Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena
1001 Crooked Hill Road
Brentwood, NY
MOHAWK VALLEY
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
Wildcat Field House
880 Wildcat Drive
Utica NY 13502
NEW YORK CITY
Javits Center
429 11th Ave
New York, NY
Yankee Stadium
1 E 161 St
The Bronx, NY
York College
160-2 Liberty Avenue
Jamaica, NY 11451
Medgar Evers College – Carroll Building
231 Crown Street
Brooklyn, NY 11225
Aqueduct Race Track – Racing Hall
110-00 Rockaway Boulevard
South Ozone Park, NY
SOUTHERN TIER
SUNY Binghamton
10 Gannett Drive
Johnson City, NY
WESTERN NEW YORK
Delavan Grider Community Center
877 East Delavan Avenue
Buffalo, NY
New Yorkers over age 50 can also head to any New York City-run site for a walk-in appointment.