With the exception of some isolated showers, this morning should be considerably quiet. Then, a strong line of showers/t’storms will push through this afternoon; iso’d severe t’storms are possible. That said, we’re expecting some downpours and potentially damaging wind gusts and even some small hail. As for temperatures, it won’t be quite as warm as yesterday… highs in the 60s.
Showers exit early this evening to the east with temperatures falling off sharply… 6 PM: Feels like 40s/50s…. 9 PM: Feels like 30s/40s. For the remainder of the night, it will remain windy and cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.
Tomorrow will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and windy with wind chills in the 40s… feeling more like March.
Things get back to normal on Friday: sunny, breezy and milder with highs in the 60s.