NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A top student at New Rochelle High School is having a tough time deciding where to go to college.
Rachel Rivera has been accepted to 17 colleges and universities, including five Ivy League schools, and all those offers came with scholarships.
Rivera, who is from the Bronx, is going to be the first in her family to go to college.
"My parents were very excited, obviously. They had seen how hard I'd worked throughout high school, and it's really nice to see how everything paid off, but I was super grateful and really surprised," she said.
She says her top three schools are Yale, Stanford and Columbia.
Rivera is the co-founder of a group that mentors younger students in science research.
She hopes to become a cardiologist or researcher.