NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Tri-State Area until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A tornado warning was in effect for Dutchess County in New York until 3:15 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings have already been issued across the area with more severe weather expected this afternoon.
The line of thunderstorms was working its way in from the west.
The storms have brought with it pea-to-dime size hail, and potentially damaging winds.
The storms have brought with it pea-to-dime size hail, and potentially damaging winds.

The storms are expected to blow through the area in the afternoon, and temperatures will plunge afterward.
For the full forecast and breakdown of warnings and watches, CLICK HERE.