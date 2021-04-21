NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man accused of stabbing another rider on the subway in Queens.
It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on April 2 aboard a Manhattan-bound E train arriving at the Jackson Heights/Roosevelt Avenue station.READ MORE: Tornado Warning For Dutchess County, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Effect For Northern New Jersey, New York City And Beyond
Police said the suspect was arguing with a 23-year-old man when he pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the face, body and hand.READ MORE: Woman Shot Dead In Park Slope
The suspect exited the train when it pulled into the station, and the victim was hospitalized in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Stop & Shop Shooting: Police Say Suspect Gabriel Dewitt Wilson Has Mental Health Issues And Long List Of Crimes
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.