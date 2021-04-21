WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The supermarket employee accused in a deadly shooting on Long Island appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Gabriel Dewitt Wilson is charged with killing a manager, and injuring two other workers at a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead.

Authorities describe Wilson, 31, as a troubled employee. They said he showed up to work on Tuesday to ask for a transfer to another location. He filled out a form and then left without incident, only to return 40 minutes later, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Wearing a white jumpsuit, Wilson was walked into Nassau County police headquarters on Wednesday morning, mumbling under his breath. He is charged with second-degree murder, and four counts of attempted murder, after investigators say he opened fire at the supermarket on Cherry Valley Road just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Gabriel Wilson responded directly to the second-floor management offices. In that area, he intentionally fired a .380 semi-automatic handgun seven times at five different people,” Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

A 49-year-old store manager, identified as Ray Wishropp, was pronounced dead at the scene. Valley Stream South school officials confirmed he is a father of two students. His grieving family members asked for privacy.

“A loving member of his family, his community. Our thoughts also go to victims who are recovering from their physical wounds and traumatic wounds,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Two other store employees were shot and survived. A 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were both shot in the shoulder and are recovering at a local hospital.

More than 100 shoppers were in the supermarket scared for their lives.

“Frantic, frantic … People just running with their carts and some man said, ‘Honey, honey, don’t go in there. There’s an active shooter,'” one woman told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff on Tuesday night.

Authorities say Wilson fled the area and led police on a four-hour manhunt before they arrested him at an apartment on Terrace Avenue.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Wilson has history of mental health issues, and long list of crimes.

“He was engaged in a gun battle down in Baltimore. He was shot in the head. He was arrested for attempted murder second and possession of a firearm. I don’t know the outcome of that case. It is still ongoing. But he was out in the streets here of Nassau County,” Ryder said.

As for a possible motive, authorities say Wilson asked for a transfer to another Stop & Shop after female employees complained he harassed them.

Wilson is expected to appear in court again on Friday. If convicted of the top charge, he could face 25 years to life in prison.