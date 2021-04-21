NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A popular park in East Harlem got a much-needed makeover.
Parks officials, council members and community leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday on the new-and-improved Thomas Jefferson Park Playground on East 114th Street.
The $2.3 million renovation includes new swings, additional play equipment and a re-designed spray shower for children.
There are also new benches, pavement and fencing to keep families safe.
“This is where memories will be created. Parks aren’t just for physical health, but they’re for mental health as well,” NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said.
"We realized that we needed to really invest in Thomas Jefferson Park because it truly is the backyard of many of our children," New York City Councilmember Diana Ayala said.
The project was the first renovation for the playground in more than 20 years.