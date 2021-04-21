NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three people were injured – two of them critically – in a fire on the Upper East Side Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out at around 8:30 a.m. in a four-story building at Second Avenue and 81st Street.
Officials say the fire started on the second floor, and quickly grew to three alarms, with 138 firefighters responding.
One of the two civilians in critical condition was found on the second floor, and the second was found on the fourth floor. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.
So far there’s no word on the cause of the fire.