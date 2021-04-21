NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a gunman after a woman was shot dead in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.
The Crime Scene Unit remained at the scene and had a corner taped off as it investigated what lead up to the killing of the 52-year-old victim, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.
NYPD officers were searching the block for evidence near a deli on 4th Avenue and St. Marks Place in Park Slope, where the woman, who was not immediately identified, was shot in the head on the sidewalk at around 1 p.m.
It’s unclear if the victim was the intended target or not. The shooter is described as a woman with dreadlocks and police say she was last seen running away from the scene armed with a silver handgun.
Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.