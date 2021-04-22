CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man convicted in an attempted suicide bombing at a Times Square subway station faces sentencing Thursday.

In December 2017, Akayed Ullah partially detonated a poorly constructed pipe bomb in the underground passageway that connects the Times Square station to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Akayed Ullah moments after crudely-made device went off underground. (Credit: Image via CBS2)

Five people suffered minor injuries.

Ullah was found guilty nearly a year later.

Prosecutors are now seeking a life sentence.

