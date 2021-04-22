NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspects who they say beat and robbed two women at a McDonald’s in the Bronx.
The whole thing was caught on video.
It happened on March 8 at around 4:15 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Third Avenue and Westchester Avenue in the South Bronx.
Surveillance video shows six men and one woman punching and kicking a 22-year-old woman in the restaurant and taking her purse.
Police say a 50-year-old woman came to the first victim's aid and tried to stop the assault. The group then snatched her purse as well.
According to police, two of the suspects pulled out knives during the attack.
The 22-year-old was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
The gang took off southbound on Third Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.