NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man they say grabbed a woman by the throat and tried to rob her earlier this week in Brooklyn.

The attack happened around 9 p.m. Monday near the corner of White and Seigel streets in East Williamsburg.

Police said the suspect walked up behind the 24-year-old woman, grabbed her by the throat, pushed her against a wall and demanded money.

When she told him she only had $20, he allegedly dragged her down Siegel Street, shoved her against a parked car and started to sexually abuse her.

Police said someone inside the car noticed what was happening, and the man took off.

He was last seen entering the L train station at Montrose Avenue.

Police said they’re searching for a man in his 20s with a dark complexion, 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a gray and black hooded sweat jacket, dark colored jeans, a Chicago Bulls baseball cap, black Nike face mask, dark colored backpack and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.