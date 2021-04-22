NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City school buses are going green to reduce pollution.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday 100% of the city's school bus fleet will be electric by 2035.
The city is building on its goal of having 100% of city vehicles electric by 2040.
The city will also pursue a local law requiring all new parking lots to include electric vehicle charging stations.
"As we prepare for the future, we need to get off fossil fuels and we need to turn to all of the approaches that will help us be greener all the time, and that means zero emission vehicles. Crucial to the equation turning to zero emission vehicles, and New York City will lead the way," de Blasio said.
The mayor says 75 electric school buses will be phased in beginning immediately.