NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Comic Con is coming back in person to the Javits Center in October.
Before the pandemic, thousands of people would pack the convention center on the West Side to celebrate their favorite comic books, movies, TV shows and more, but last year, the con was forced to go virtual.
This year, producers say they will operate at reduced capacity, subject to state guidelines.
Temperature screenings and face coverings will be required. For more information, visit newyorkcomiccon.com.