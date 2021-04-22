Today will be windy and 15-20° colder than yesterday with wind chills in the 30s/40s… feeling more like March.
It will be breezy and cold again tonight with wind chills in the 30s/20s.READ MORE: New NYPD Unit To Patrol Times Square Will Be First Phase In Plan To Spur City's Economic Recovery
After a cold start to the day tomorrow, we recover nicely into the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s… near normal.READ MORE: Health Experts Worry COVID Vaccine Enthusiasm Is Falling, Many Are Ditching Masks Too Soon
Saturday’s the better half of the weekend: sun mixing with clouds, but even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.MORE NEWS: Activists Say Derek Chauvin's Conviction Shows What Police Accountability Can Look Like, Call For Legislation To Enact Systemic Change
Then a fairly steady rain fills in Saturday night and lingers through at least Sunday morning. It will be breezy and a little cooler with highs in the low 60s.