CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

Today will be windy and 15-20° colder than yesterday with wind chills in the 30s/40s… feeling more like March.

It will be breezy and cold again tonight with wind chills in the 30s/20s.

READ MORE: New NYPD Unit To Patrol Times Square Will Be First Phase In Plan To Spur City's Economic Recovery

(Credit: CBS2)

After a cold start to the day tomorrow, we recover nicely into the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s… near normal.

READ MORE: Health Experts Worry COVID Vaccine Enthusiasm Is Falling, Many Are Ditching Masks Too Soon

(Credit: CBS2)

Saturday’s the better half of the weekend: sun mixing with clouds, but even warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.

MORE NEWS: Activists Say Derek Chauvin's Conviction Shows What Police Accountability Can Look Like, Call For Legislation To Enact Systemic Change

(Credit: CBS2)

Then a fairly steady rain fills in Saturday night and lingers through at least Sunday morning. It will be breezy and a little cooler with highs in the low 60s.

CBSNewYork Team