CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Around The Nation

PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Over $4 million worth of methamphetamine was found in a shipment of cucumber pickles being hauled into Texas from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday.

The agency said the cargo was seized at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge on April 17, 2021.

READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Deadly Stabbing Of Yonkers Store Owner Ruben Martinez

Border Patrol officers were asked to further examine a tractor-trailer that was carrying a commercial shipment of the produce. Authorities found 114 packages of meth that weighed around 217 pounds, the agency said.

Both the drugs and tractor-trailer were seized as authorities continue to investigate.

MORE NEWS: Police: Woman Shoved Against Car And Sexually Abused By Would-Be Robber In Brooklyn

“This substantial quantity of hard narcotics will not make its final destination in the United States,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “This interdiction reinforces our officers’ role in advancing CBP’s border security mission by preventing dangerous drugs from entering and negatively impacting our communities.”