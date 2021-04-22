NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man has been stealing wallets from people’s jackets while they pray at mosques in Queens.
The first incident happened on Feb. 23 at the Jackson Heights Islamic Center Mosque on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights.READ MORE: Earth Day: Going Vertical In Newark, Innovative AeroFarms Grows More With Less
Police said the suspect took a wallet containing $1,200 in cash and multiple credit and debit cards from a parishioner’s coat.
He allegedly struck again on April 3 inside Masjid Al Taufiq Mosque on Forley Street in Elmhurst.READ MORE: MTA At Odds With NYPD Over Response To Subway Crime As More People Return To Public Transit
Police said the suspect made off with $80 in cash and multiple credit cards, one of which was used to buy MetroCards, lottery tickets and food.
Surveillance video from one incident shows the suspect rifling through a coat while two men pray nearby.MORE NEWS: COVID Impact: Jersey City Schools In-Person Learning Back On, But Some Parents Have Concerns About Phased-In Approach
Anyone with information about the robbery spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.