By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another suspect is now in custody in connection to the stray bullet killing of a mother in Queens.

Gudelia Vallinas, 37, died in March after being hit by a bullet fired during a dispute that began at Woodside Houses.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says suspect Benaiah Reid has been captured by U.S. Marshals in Polk County, Florida.

Vallinas was married and mother of an 11-year-old and a 9-year-old. She had six siblings and many godchildren.

Police previously arrested 19-year-old Dajuan Williams on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting.

