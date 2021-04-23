NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another suspect is now in custody in connection to the stray bullet killing of a mother in Queens.
Gudelia Vallinas, 37, died in March after being hit by a bullet fired during a dispute that began at Woodside Houses.READ MORE: Police: Gunman Killed Innocent Bystander Gudelia Vallinas, 37, In Queens Shooting
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says suspect Benaiah Reid has been captured by U.S. Marshals in Polk County, Florida.READ MORE: NYPD: 19-Year-Old Dajuan Williams Charged With Killing Queens Mother Gudelia Vallinas
Vallinas was married and mother of an 11-year-old and a 9-year-old. She had six siblings and many godchildren.
Police previously arrested 19-year-old Dajuan Williams on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting.