NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers in need received help Friday at a pop-up food distribution site in the Bronx.

People with carts in hand lined up at Christ the King Church in the Mount Eden section.

Catholic Charities gave away 300 boxes of dry goods and fresh produce.

On Fridays, the organization visits parishes in different neighborhoods to provide families with nutritious meals.

Catholic Charities has distributed more than 8 million meals since the start of the pandemic.

