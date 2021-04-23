NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers in need received help Friday at a pop-up food distribution site in the Bronx.
People with carts in hand lined up at Christ the King Church in the Mount Eden section.READ MORE: Jule’s Foods Products Recalled Due To Salmonella Outbreak Concerns
Catholic Charities gave away 300 boxes of dry goods and fresh produce.READ MORE: 181st Street Busway In Washington Heights Launches Monday
On Fridays, the organization visits parishes in different neighborhoods to provide families with nutritious meals.MORE NEWS: Stop & Shop Establishes 'West Hempstead Compassion Fund' For Those Affected By Deadly Shooting
Catholic Charities has distributed more than 8 million meals since the start of the pandemic.