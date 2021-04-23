CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crime, Fort Greene, Local TV, New York, nyc gun violence, nyc shootings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head late Thursday night in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 11 p.m. outside the Whitman Houses on North Portland Avenue in Fort Greene.

Police said the boy was hit in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

So far, there’s no word on a suspect.

