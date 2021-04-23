NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head late Thursday night in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 11 p.m. outside the Whitman Houses on North Portland Avenue in Fort Greene.READ MORE: Deadly Stabbing At Subway Station In Elmhurst, Queens
Police said the boy was hit in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting.READ MORE: DMX Memorial Set For Saturday At Barclays Center Ahead Of Funeral
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Commuter Alert: Midtown Tunnel Queens-Bound Tube Closed This Weekend
So far, there’s no word on a suspect.