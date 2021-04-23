ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Rockville Centre child, who is homeless, received a gift to help with his mobility.
Three-year-old Jorge Alcantarez is visually impaired and struggles when trying to walk.
The local nonprofit Safe Toddles stepped in to donate a toddler cane.
It has a waistband, so Alcantarez can wear it right above his hips, and it helps guide him as he walks.
“Safety is everything to learning. When you feel safe, you build self confidence, your start doing your natural exploring, interacting with the world,” Safe Toddles inventor Dr. Grace Ambrose-Zaken. “When they put this on, it immediately communicates ‘clear path, go.’ Then it tells them ‘there’s something in my way,’ I’ll stop, I’ll turn, I’ll investigate.”
“I think it’s a great idea, I like the idea. It helps with more opportunity for my son,” said Alcantarez’s father.
Professors at City University invented and produced the toddler cane. So far, nearly 1,200 visually impaired people around the world have received one.
Donations help pay for canes for families who cannot afford them. Click here to learn more.