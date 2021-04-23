NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a much-needed boost for New York restaurants struggling to stay open amid the pandemic.
Speaking on Staten Island, Sen. Chuck Schumer announced Friday that local restaurants are now eligible to apply for their own direct federal pandemic relief.
Schumer credits the American Rescue Plan for the badly needed help, speaking about how the money will have an impact.
"We have passed $28 billion in the Restaurants Act, and that will give a six-month grant to all of our restaurants," Schumer said.
The senator says the funds can be used for whatever the business needs.