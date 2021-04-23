CBSN New YorkWatch Now
After a cold start to the day, we recover nicely this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s… about 15° warmer than yesterday.

Tonight will be clear, quiet and not quite as cold. Temps will fall into the upper 40s in the city with some distant 30s across our suburbs.

Saturday’s the better half of the weekend: sun mixing with PM clouds, but even warmer with highs around 70°.

Then a fairly steady rain fills in late tomorrow night — mainly after midnight — and lingers through at least midday Sunday. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs in the low 60s.

