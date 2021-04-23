NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is now offering some financial relief to nonprofit groups that have stepped up during the pandemic.
The new initiative will proved $120 million to community-based organizations.
The funding will be used to help cover expenses including rent, information systems, and administrative costs.
"If a family needed food, you were there for them. If folks needed mental health support, you were there for them. If folks were struggling to figure out how to make sense and get information about this pandemic and make the right decisions, you were there for them. There are so many ways nonprofits saw people through this crisis," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The nonprofits eligible for the funding provide services for about 2.5 million people each year, and employ about 250,000 New Yorkers.