NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of protesters allegedly threw red paint on statues leading into Central Park on Thursday night.
Police say the crowd marched up Eighth Avenue, defacing property.READ MORE: Deadly Stabbing At Subway Station In Elmhurst, Queens
They also spray-painted the back of a bus with black paint and defaced the outside of a restaurant, police said.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Boy Critically Hurt In Apparent Drive-By Shooting, Police Say
Six people were arrested, but it’s unclear what charges they face.MORE NEWS: DMX Memorial Set For Saturday At Barclays Center Ahead Of Funeral
There’s no word on who the group was or what they were protesting.