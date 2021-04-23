CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Central Park, Midtown, New York, New York City, protests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of protesters allegedly threw red paint on statues leading into Central Park on Thursday night.

Police say the crowd marched up Eighth Avenue, defacing property.

They also spray-painted the back of a bus with black paint and defaced the outside of a restaurant, police said.

Six people were arrested, but it’s unclear what charges they face.

There’s no word on who the group was or what they were protesting.

