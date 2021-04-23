CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s been a deadly stabbing at a subway station in Elmhurst, Queens.

Police say a man was stabbed following an argument around 6:15 a.m. at Grand Avenue subway station.

The victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there’s been no arrest in the case.

