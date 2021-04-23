WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Stop & Shop has released a statement saying it is heartbroken by the deadly shooting that happened at its West Hempstead store Tuesday.

Employee Ray Wishropp was shot and killed. Two other employees were injured.

Friday, Stop & Shop announced a $500,000 donation to a fund that will benefit all those affected by the tragedy.

Stop & Shop is also providing financial assistance for funeral expenses for the Wishropp family.

The company’s full statement can be found below —

“We are heartbroken by the violence that occurred at our West Hempstead store. We are mourning the loss of our beloved team member, Ray Wishropp, and praying for the full recovery of our two other injured associates. We are very grateful to the first responders for their heroic actions. “In addition to providing grief counseling and support for our associates, Stop & Shop is also providing financial assistance for funeral expenses and other needs. We have also established the West Hempstead Compassion Fund. Stop & Shop is contributing $500,000 to launch this fund, which will be managed by the National Compassion Fund, and 100% of the donations made will go directly to those affected by this tragedy: https://www.gofundme.com/f/West-Hempstead-Compassion-Fund “We are continuing to cooperate fully with local law enforcement on their investigation, and the store will remain closed until further notice.”

Wishropp, originally from Guyana, was a 49-year-old father of seven.

Thirty-one-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He is facing second-degree murder and attempted murder charges.