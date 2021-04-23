NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A local taco place is feeding more than just neighborhood customers; it’s also making a difference in communities in need.

The food prep is not for the customers at Tacombi, but it will still feed thousands.

It’s part of a company initiative called Tacombi Community Kitchen and is funded through private donations and grants.

Last year, the pandemic shut down their nine restaurants in March. Weeks later, management decided to re-open their kitchens to cook for people in need.

“We knew that they were out of work and their family members, too, and they were struggling to provide food for their families,” said Susan Camarena, with the Tacombi Foundation.

At first, they produced 1,600 meals a week. They’re now up to 4,000.

They focus on neighborhoods where many of their employees live throughout the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, and the meals given out are right off the menu. The company partnered with several nonprofits to help distribute the food, oftentimes to Tacombi employees.

“They weren’t left behind, and that they knew that we were caring for them,” Camarena told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

The company says it’s re-employed about 75% of its workforce.

Berenice Cabrera is a chef at Tacombi and says it’ll take years for people to get back on their feet after the pandemic.

“There are still people now a year later that still have no jobs, unfortunately are homeless, have no food on their table,” she said.

Mercy Center in the Bronx is one of the places where the meals are given out.

“It helps build community camaraderie … Without that connection, we would lose a lot of our families,” said Marianne Sheridan, of Mercy Center.

Tacombi plans to keep feeding those in need even after the pandemic and says it’s more than providing food and support, it’s about providing dignity in these tough times.

May 5 is Cinco de Mayo, which produces the most revenue at Tacombi during the year. It’s donating 100% of its proceeds that day to the Tacombi Foundation, which raises money for its programs.