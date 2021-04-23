CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Suffolk County Police

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of dragging a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn is under arrest.

Police say Takim Newson backed up and took off, injuring one of the officers.

READ MORE: New York City Officials Focus On Efforts To Overcome COVID Vaccine Hesitancy

READ MORE: Man Stages Elaborate Fake Emergency Involving FDNY, Pregnant Woman To Propose To Nurse Girlfriend

The NYPD tweeted video of the incident, which happened Friday morning.

Officers later found Newson breaking into a nearby apartment.

The suspect then allegedly jumped into a car that was left idling nearby and drove off.

He was later arrested by Suffolk County Police.

MORE NEWS: LIRR Conductor Jonathan Yellowday Commended For Returning Tray Of Diamond Engagement Rings Left On Train

Police say Newson was arrested earlier this month for a Feb. 14 shooting in Queens that critically injured a man, but he was released without bail by a judge after a court appearance.

CBSNewYork Team