NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of dragging a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn is under arrest.
Police say Takim Newson backed up and took off, injuring one of the officers.
Early this morning, officers from the @NYPD71Pct conducted a car stop. During their investigation, officers determined the driver was not fit to drive and asked him to step out of the vehicle. That's when he put the car in reverse, running over the lieutenant. pic.twitter.com/8pWRkcSsI5
The NYPD tweeted video of the incident, which happened Friday morning.
Officers later found Newson breaking into a nearby apartment.
The suspect then allegedly jumped into a car that was left idling nearby and drove off.
Police say Newson was arrested earlier this month for a Feb. 14 shooting in Queens that critically injured a man, but he was released without bail by a judge after a court appearance.