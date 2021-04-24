NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Asian man is hospitalized Saturday from a vicious attack in East Harlem that was caught on camera and is now being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

According to police, the 61-year-old victim was out collecting bottles around 8:30 p.m. Friday when another man shoved him from behind, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

It happened near the corner of Third Avenue and East 125th Street. Officers are reviewing surveillance video of the assault.

NYC: help your @NYPDDetectives find the person responsible for this brutal attack ⤵️ ☎️800-577-TIPS https://t.co/UKd4V2K0sE — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 24, 2021

For at least ten seconds, video shows the suspect repeatedly stomping on the victim’s head as he was lying motionless on the ground. He is now in serious condition, but was listed as critical when he arrived at the hospital.

CBS2 decided not to show the entire video because of its graphic nature.

Police released pictures of the suspect, asking the public to help identify him. The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored baseball cap.

The NYPD is investigating to see if the victim was targeted due to his race. Anti-Asian crimes in the city are up 450% compared to the same time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.