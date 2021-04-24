NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify three individuals wanted in connection to a shooting in the Bronx.
It happened around 5 p.m. on April 10 at the corner of Brook Avenue and East 157th Street.
Police say the three individuals fired multiple rounds from a firearm, striking and damaging the front windshield of a parked car. The individuals then ran away.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.