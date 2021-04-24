By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a stunning Saturday it was with bright skies and balmy temps in the upper 60s & low 70s!
Expect increasing clouds through the evening though, as a storm system will approach and affect us overnight into tomorrow.
The good news is that rain tapers to just a few showers after lunchtime, with some sunshine making a return. It’ll be a cooler but still mild day with temps in the low 60s.
Then the focus turns to a big warmup for the week ahead. Monday starts off seasonable in the mid 60s, but we’ll be well into the 70s and even 80s by midweek… Stay tuned!